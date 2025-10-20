2 men confirmed dead following shooting near Cambridge Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities confirmed to LEX 18 that two men are dead following a reported shooting in the area of Village Drive and Cambridge Drive in Lexington at around 11 a.m. on Monday.

An official added that crews arrived on the scene and found the men dead. Coroner is enroute to the scene.

Detectives stated that anyone with information on the case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online here.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.