2 people arrested after child found wandering near downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were arrested after a child was found wandering near downtown Richmond on Sunday evening, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that Richmond police responded to the intersection of Water Street and South Collins Street for reports of a child who was found "alone in the cold with no shoes on."

When arriving on the scene, the citation details that the individuals who found the child told police that a man approached them and attempted to take the child, but they insisted on waiting for police to arrive. As a result, the individuals told police that the man left the scene and did not return, according to the citation.

While police conducted an investigation, a family member arrived at the scene, identified the child, and also identified the man who had left the scene, according to the citation.

After further investigation, the citation notes that police were led to an apartment on Collins Street, where they were looking for the man, identified as Paul Fierro, who was reportedly watching the child.

According to the citation, when officers arrived at the apartment, "there was smeared feces on parts of the floor, carpet, door frames, and bathroom" and "dishes piled up with rotten food all around the kitchen."

Officers, according to the citation, then contacted the child's mother, identified as Josylnne Richards, who showed up at the home, where police explained what had happened.

The citation states that police confirmed Fierro had two arrest warrants from Mercer County.

Richards was taken to the Richmond Police Department for an interview, according to the citation, where she told police that Fierro had been living "in the home for the past month" and was watching the child at least "three to four times a week" while she was at work.

According to the citation, Richards gave police permission to return to the apartment to search for Fierro, who was found hiding in a bedroom.

Fierro was arrested and taken to the police department, where he told police that he watched the child "multiple times a week for several hours," according to the citation.

The citation states that Fierro told police that "he left the home for 10 to 15 minutes, leaving the child alone," and when he returned, "the back door was wide open and the child was gone."

As a result, Fierro told police he went to look for the child, but once he realized police were responding to the scene where the child was found, "he left and hid due to fear of being arrested for his warrants," according to the citation.

The citation states that, as a result of the investigation, both Fierro and Richards were charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Both are booked in the Madison County Detention Center.