2 people arrested in connection to October shooting on W. Short Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on West Short Street in October that injured one woman.

According to police, 32-year-old Vandale Taylor was arrested on Nov. 20 and charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault (minor injury).

In addition, 35-year-old Andre Franklin was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault (minor injury).

On Oct. 12 at around 12:15 a.m., police responded to a shots fired called in the 300 block of West Short Street. While officers were on the scene, a woman called and said she was injured during the incident.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.