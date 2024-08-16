2 people arrested in Harrison County for alleged criminal abuse, cruelty to animals

WARNING: The following details may be disturbing.

Two people were arrested in Harrison County on charges related to criminal abuse and cruelty to animals, according to an arrest citation.

The citation stated that 27-year-old Blaze Green and 30-year-old Carolyn Taylor were arrested at a residence in Claysville on Aug. 14 after police received a call about "potential child abuse and neglect."

According to the citation, an individual with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services of Kentucky contacted law enforcement due to "uncooperative parents of the juveniles involved" and their alleged refusal to speak with CHFS regarding a welfare check for two children at the residence.

The citation states that the CHFS worker disclosed that an ongoing investigation into the home and parents was underway due to some claims made by one of the children.

According to the citation, several other attempts were made to do a welfare check in the past week, and "all were negative contacts."

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, "Taylor was on the front porch with her children, while Green was allegedly inside the residence and uncooperative."

In the citation, officers noted that they could smell "a strong odor of urine and feces" coming from the residence, along with "numerous animals outside which were being neglected and without water."

The citation said that Taylor refused to speak with officers on the scene, so a search warrant was issued.

According to the citation, the animals found on the property included "two dogs, 10 cats, seven birds, two dead ducks, two dead chickens, one goat, and one decomposed goat," and officers report that an "opossum was found later inside a fish tank in the residence."

During the investigation, the citation said that officers discovered "large amounts of animal and human feces in the open, no running water, no visible or edible food" and "dirty water confined in an outside plastic swimming pool, reported to be used for bathing and washing dishes."

The citation further stated that officers also discovered "approximately three grams of marijuana and a pipe in a hidden compartment within the flooring."

According to the citation, Animal Control removed the dogs and cats from the residence, and the Department for Community-Based Services took the two children.

Green and Taylor are both charged with the following:



two counts of second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under

26 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals

one count of disposition of a carcasses

one count of possession of marijuana

one count of drug paraphernalia- buying or possessing

Both are booked in the Bourbon County Detention Center.