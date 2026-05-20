2 people indicted in connection to the 1992 murder of a woman in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An indictment reported that 59-year-old Anthony B. Manning of Harrodsburg was indicted on May 18 on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse in connection with the 1992 murder of Anna Manning in Boyle County.

In addition, 76-year-old Barbara T. Manning was indicted the same day on charges of murder, complicity to murder, complicity to tamper with physical evidence, and complicity to abuse a corpse related to the same alleged murder.

Both indictments were filed in Boyle Circuit Court in the 50th Judicial Circuit. Both Anthony Manning and Barbara Manning are being held on $2,000,000 cash bail.