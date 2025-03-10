2 plead guilty to animal cruelty after leaving 14 dogs in a hotel room

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are serving 15 days in jail after leaving ten dogs and four puppies in "cramped in unsanitary conditions" in a Lexington hotel room in January.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control reported Monday that the dogs were discovered in poor condition, with each testing "positive on fecal float for hookworms and/or whipworms."

The dogs' coats were "greasy, filthy, stained from urine, and they had fecal matter caked around their nails and paws," LFACC said.

Many also were found suffering from urine scalding, mild to moderate ear infections, and over half were started on antibiotics to fight skin infections.

The two individuals were charged with 14 counts of the local ordinance for cruelty to animals.

"We’re incredibly grateful to our community for being the eyes and ears that help us protect animals in need," LFACC said.

Some of these dogs are currently up for adoption. If Interested, reach of to theLexington Humane Societyor donate to LFACC to provide enrichment for dogs here.

If you suspect animal abuse, contact LFACC at (859) 255-9033 ext 221.