2 teens arrested after police use aerial surveillance to track stolen vehicle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two 18-year-olds are in custody after Lexington police reported that they used aerial surveillance and real-time intelligence to track down a stolen vehicle in the city.

The Lexington Police Department's Real-Time Intelligence Center spotted the stolen vehicle near West Third Street and Newtown Pike around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The Air Support Unit then followed the vehicle to the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive, where a passenger fled on foot before the car sped away, according to police.

Police continued aerial surveillance and located the vehicle near Day Lily Drive and Mountain Laurel Way. The driver allegedly ran from the car but was quickly arrested by officers on scene, police detailed.

Police reported that 18-year-old Antonio Frye was charged with leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance, fleeing or evading police first degree, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property, and reckless driving.

In addition, 18-year-old Donald Quinn was charged with receiving stolen property $1,000 to $10,000 and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both suspects are being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.