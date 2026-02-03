2 teens arrested in Lexington assault involving knife and taser, citation reveals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two teenagers were arrested Monday night in Lexington after an alleged altercation that involved a knife, a taser and vehicle damage, according to arrest citations.

The citations detailed that 19-year-old Shadi Krizan and 18-year-old Majd Krizan were each charged with second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief following the incident in the 3500 block of Laredo Drive.

According to police complaint for Shadi Krizan, one victim said he "intentionally caused physical injury to him by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument." The victim reported sustaining a head injury from the knife Shadi was allegedly wielding.

In Majd Krizan's case, both victims reported he intentionally caused physical injury by allegedly using a taser as a dangerous instrument during the altercation.

A second victim in both cases reported the front bumper of his vehicle was intentionally or wantonly damaged during the incident, causing property damage exceeding $500, a citation read.