2 teens charged in connection with robbery and shots fired on Osage Court in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say that two teens have been charged in connection with a robbery and shots-fired incident that occurred early in the morning on Friday on Osage Court.

Police say that at around 1:30 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the area of Woodhill Drive and Osage Court and were flagged down by a person regarding a robbery that had just occurred. The victim stated that their personal belongings were stolen at gunpoint by "several suspects."

Police announced that a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were each charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree wanton endangerment following the incident.

No injuries or property damage were reported, police say.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stopper online, through the P3 Tips app, or by calling 859-253-2020.