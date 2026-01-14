2 women arrested after police find 42 guns, meth and pills in Harrison County home

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two women were arrested after Kentucky State Police discovered a large cache of drugs and firearms during a search of a Harrison County home Friday.

KSP detailed that 61-year-old Charolet Chambers, and 65-year-old Carolyn Traylor, were taken into custody after troopers executed a search warrant at a home on Corinth Hinton Road near the Grant and Harrison County line.

Kentucky State Police Post 6 troopers, working with the Cynthiana Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputies, recovered 25 grams of crystal methamphetamine, nearly 500 pills and other illicit drugs from the home. All drugs were packaged for distribution, according to officials.

Officers also seized 42 firearms from the home during the Jan. 9 investigation.

Both women were lodged in the Bourbon County Detention Center.

Chambers faces several charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances for methamphetamine and date rape drugs, trafficking in prescription blanks for legend drugs, first-offense marijuana trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traylor is charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substances for methamphetamine and date rape drugs, trafficking in prescription blanks for legend drugs, first-offense marijuana trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

