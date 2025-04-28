20-year-old man charged with rape, sodomy and burglary after found in minor's bedroom

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 20-year-old man in Boone County is facing burglary, rape and sodomy charges after he was discovered by in the bedroom of 13-year-old girl by her father Monday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Brittany Trail in Florence at 12:33 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

The caller reported that he awoke to noises coming from his daughter's bedroom and, after entering, "found an adult man lying naked on her bedroom floor," BCSO reports.

After retrieving a handgun from downstairs, the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Parker D. Kramer of Louisville, fled past the father and out the front door. The father then fired three shots into the ground.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a vehicle parked on a nearby street. The father identified Kramer as the suspect from the driver's license photo attached to the vehicle's registration. An aerial search using a drone located Kramer at near Mt. Zion Road and I-75, where he was arrested at 2:34 a.m.

During his interviewer, Kramer said "he drove from Louisville to meet the victim at her home and made admissions which led to additional rape and sodomy charges," police report.

Kramer is charged with:



One count of second degree burglary.

Two counts of second degree rape.

One county of second degree sodomy.

He is lodged in the Boone County Jail with a $250,000 bond.