20-year-old man wanted on several charges in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 20-year-old man is wanted on several charges in Lexington, according to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Officials say that Anthony 'Luke' Boone has a warrant for first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, third-degree assault of a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief, and no registration plates.

According to officials, he is 5'8' and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereaboutscan call Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 to receive a cash reward for anonymous information.