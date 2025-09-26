UK football player arrested in connection to 'unwanted sexual contact,' UK releases statement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 21-year-old man, confirmed to be a University of Kentucky football player, has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse following an incident that occurred last month in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department reported that Jamarion Wilcox was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse in connection with unwanted sexual contact that occurred at a home in the 500 block of South Upper Street on Aug. 20. He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Special Victim Section Detectives have been investigating the case for more than a month before making the arrest.

UK Athletics

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

On Friday afternoon, a UK spokesperson said Wilcox will be withheld from the game versus South Carolina on Sept. 26.

"We are aware of the situation with Jamarion and will continue to gather information and monitor the situation closely. He will continue to be withheld from competition and will not travel to South Carolina."

