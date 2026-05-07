22-year-old Knox County woman charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a 22-year-old Knox County woman was arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation offenses.

According to KSP, Rachel Baker was arrested on Tuesday following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says that the Barbourville Police Department began the investigation after discovering Baker sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

According to KSP, BPD requested assistance in identifying multiple victims across several counties and other states.

KSP notes that the equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to their forensic laboratory for examination.

Baker is charged with two counts of promoting human trafficking under 18 years old and four counts of promoting sexual performance by a minor under 18 years old, according to KSP.

She is booked in the Knox County Detention Center, and the investigation remains ongoing.