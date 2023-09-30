23-year-old man killed in overnight shooting on Centre Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened overnight on Centre Parkway.

Police say at around 1:19 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1200 block of Centre Parkway for shots fired. When they got there, they found a male victim outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died as 23-year-old Trevon Cummins, of Lexington.

Detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are continuing to investigate.