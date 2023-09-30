Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

23-year-old man killed in overnight shooting on Centre Parkway

IMG_2913.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_2913.jpg
Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 08:36:47-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened overnight on Centre Parkway.

Police say at around 1:19 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1200 block of Centre Parkway for shots fired. When they got there, they found a male victim outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died as 23-year-old Trevon Cummins, of Lexington.

Detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18