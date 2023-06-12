26-year-old Georgetown man charged with raping 15-year-old female he met online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly raped and sodomized a 15-year-old girl he met online.

Bryce Burns, of Georgetown, is charged with rape in the third degree, sodomy in the third degree, and intimidating a participant in legal process.

According to a citation, police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Euclid Avenue after a call came in about an SUV speeding up and down the road. When police arrived, they found Burns in the back seat of the car with a female. Burns allegedly told officers he and the female were watching a movie in the back seat, but she was partially nude, the citation says.

As police questioned the female, she said she was 15 years old, but allegedly Burns told her to tell police she was 18 years old.

The citations says the female said she met Burns online through the Whiz app and her profile states she is 15. The female told police she thought Burns was 17.

The citation says Burns drove to Louisville, the two met in his car, and they allegedly engaged in sexual relations.

Burns was allegedly yelling at the female to stop talking to police as she was questioned, according to the citation. He was arrested and is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday morning.