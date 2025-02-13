3 arrested after serach warrant exectued on home in Utica, found various drugs

UTICA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed on a home in Utica on Feb. 3 at around 2 a.m., in which Troopers located various drugs, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that the home was located in the 1600 block of East Harmons Ferry Road at the Daviess/McLean County Lines. A release says that Troopers found, "pounds of suspected methamphetamine, Phsillocybin, Cocaine, Alprazolam, Xanax, Anabolic Steroids, Marijuana, scales and various forms of drug paraphernalia including indoor cultivation stations."

44-year-old Edward J. Morris from Utica was arrested and charged with the following:

Muhlenberg County Detention Center

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1 st Degree, 2nd Offense-Methamphetamine (greater than 2 grams)

Trafficking in Marijuana

Cultivating in Marijuana

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

Violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order / Domestic Violence Order

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Trafficking in Anabolic Steroids

33-year-old Keisha L. Morris also from Utica was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1 st Degree, 2nd Offense-Methamphetamine (greater than 2 grams)

And 20-year-old Case B. Layson from Livermore was arrested and charged with the following:



Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1 st Degree, 2nd Offense-Methamphetamine (greater than 2 grams)

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

Trafficking in Anabolic Steroids

All three were taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center in Greenville, the release states. An investigation remains ongoing.