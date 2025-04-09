Watch Now
3 arrested in Montgomery County for alleged 'large-scale diesel theft,' sheriff reports

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three men were arrested in Montgomery County for their alleged involvement in a "large-scale diesel theft," which, according to the sheriff's office, resulted in a loss of over $18,000.

Officials say that through an investigation, they discovered three suspects were reportedly "stealing the fuel to support an over-the-road trucking business."

As a result of the investigation, 32-year-old Yordano Solis, 30-year-old Lionnis Perez, and 31-year-old Dariel Montero were arrested.

They are each charged with the following:

  • engaging in organized crime- criminal syndicate
  • theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $10,000 < $1,000,000
