3 arrested in Montgomery County for alleged 'large-scale diesel theft,' sheriff reports

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three men were arrested in Montgomery County for their alleged involvement in a "large-scale diesel theft," which, according to the sheriff's office, resulted in a loss of over $18,000.

Officials say that through an investigation, they discovered three suspects were reportedly "stealing the fuel to support an over-the-road trucking business."

As a result of the investigation, 32-year-old Yordano Solis, 30-year-old Lionnis Perez, and 31-year-old Dariel Montero were arrested.

They are each charged with the following:

