3 arrested on drug-related charges after execution of search warrant at Pulaski County home

PULASKI CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A search warrant executed at a Bronston home in Pulaski County led to the arrest of three people on drug-related charges on Wednesday, according to a release from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division arrested 41-year-old Eric Gosser, 51-year-old Keith Taylor, 33-year-old and Megan Bennett, all from Bronston, following surveillance of a suspected drug dealer's home.

The sheriff's office says they knew that Gosser, one of the occupants, had an active parole violation warrant. After obtaining a search warrant, they called in assistance from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division and the U.S. Marshals Service. During the search, detectives found Gosser inside the home and also recovered approximately 14.4 grams of methamphetamine, $310 cash, and a pistol from his person.

Taylor, who had an active probation violation warrant, was also found inside the home. Two baggies of methamphetamine weighing approximately 3.7 grams combined and a glass smoking pipe were found in his possession, the sheriff's office says.

Outside the home, deputies encountered Bennett getting out of a vehicle with a purse. A search of the purse then turned up three separate amounts of methamphetamine weighing approximately 1.2 grams, 0.4 grams, and 0.3 grams, along with approximately 1.4 grams of marijuana and 4.5 Gabapentin tablets, the release states.

According to the sheriff's office, Bennett became combative after being placed under arrest. The release states that, "Bennett began screaming and cursing. Bennett refused to get into the police cruiser and had to be forcibly placed in the car."

The release then details that while in custody, one person admitted to taking "several tablets" shortly before law enforcement arrived. Deputies administered Narcan while waiting for Somerset/Pulaski EMS to arrive. The person was ultimately assessed but refused further medical treatment.

Gosser was charged with:

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or > Offense over 2 grams (Methamphetamine) (Enhanced with a firearm)

· Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon

· Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified)

· Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

· Parole Violation (Kentucky Parole Board Warrant) – Served by Deputy Grant Bryant

Taylor was charged with:

· Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine) (Methamphetamine)

· Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

· Violation of Conditions (Pulaski Circuit Court Warrant) – Served by Deputy Dylan West

· Violation of Conditions (Pulaski Circuit Court Warrant) – Served by Deputy Dylan West

· Violation of Conditions (Pulaski Circuit Court Warrant) – Served by Deputy Dylan West

Bennett was charged with:

· Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Possession of Marijuana

· Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified)

· Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree

An investigation is ongoing.

