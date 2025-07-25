3 kids injured in hit-and-run crash involving Amish buggy in Bath Co., man facing several charges

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three kids were injured in a hit-and-run crash involving an Amish buggy in Bath County on Thursday evening, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that Kentucky State Police Post 8 received reports of a vehicle that had struck an Amish buggy on KY 11.

Witnesses, according to the citation, reported that the driver of the vehicle was seen swerving and passing on the right-hand shoulder. After striking the buggy, witnesses told police he got out, checked the damage on his vehicle, and fled from the scene.

According to the citation, three kids were taken by Bath County EMS to UK Hospital for their injuries. The father, according to the citation, did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

The citation details that the driver, identified by police as 21-year-old Ricardo Salas, was located at the 1400 block of Fogg Pike, where the vehicle was registered. When arriving on the scene, officers noted in the citation that Salas "showed signs of impairment."

According to the citation, the vehicle was located at a different location in Sharpsburg, where an officer found "a tarp covering the front end damage."

Parts of the vehicle, according to the citation, were found at the scene of the accident, which matched the front-end damage.

Officers took Salas to St. Joseph Mt. Sterling Hospital, according to the citation, and when arriving, "he was passed out in [the] back seat."

During an interview with officers, Salas reportedly "admitted to operating the black passenger vehicle, getting into a collision, leaving his car in Sharpsburg, and not consuming alcoholic beverages when he arrived at Fogg Pike," according to the citation.

The citation lists the following charges for Salas:



first-degree assault;

leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assisting with death or serious physical injury;

tampering with physical evidence;

operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol;

failure of owner to maintain required insurance;

operating on suspended or revoked operator's license;

reckless driving.

Salas is lodged in the Montgomery County Detention Center.