3 men arrested after deputies recover stolen firearms in Kentucky burglary investigation

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three men have been arrested after deputies recovered multiple stolen firearms, a quad racer, and other items during a burglary investigation.

The investigation began on April 11 when deputies responded to a burglary in the Grandview Estates area of Strunk, Kentucky. The homeowner reported several stolen items, including a gun safe containing around 15 firearms and a Yamaha Raptor quad racer.

On April 13, the Sheriff’s Office followed up on information obtained during an unrelated theft investigation. Authorities arrived at a home on East Williamsburg Street in Whitley City. Upon arrival, they observed the stolen Yamaha Raptor in the driveway.

During the investigation, a private citizen provided information regarding a stolen riding lawn mower, according to officials. Deputies located the mower under the back deck of the residence and returned it to its owner.

The homeowner granted deputies permission to search the residence. Inside the basement, a deputy located four rifles and shotguns. In the kitchen, another deputy found an AR-15 rifle leaning against a wall in plain view. In a bedroom, deputies recovered an antique flintlock-style pistol from beneath a loveseat. Deputies also recovered stolen tools and a dirt bike helmet.

Officials reported that James P. Cotner was arrested and charged with five counts of receiving stolen property (firearms) and one count of receiving stolen property ($1,000 to $10,000).

Further investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a home on Carl Lane in the Stearns community. Deputies reportedly recovered three additional rifles and shotguns.

As a result, Jack Williams and Dylan Worley were also arrested. Both men are charged with three counts of receiving stolen property (firearms).

