3 people found dead after fatal shooting in Clinton County, KSP investigating

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that three people were found dead on Monday in Clinton County after suffering fatal injuries from gunshot wounds.

Officials detailed that on Monday morning, KSP responded to a call from Clinton County 911 Center regarding assistance on an investigation. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office reportedly found three people dead following a welfare check at a home on Lakepoint Drive in Albany, Kentucky.

Police found two women, identified by police as 76-year-old Linda Flowers and 78-year-old Linda Crouch, dead after suffering fatal injuries from gunshot wounds. Further, a man, identified by police as Brent Flowers, was also found dead outside the home with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The death investigation is ongoing and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.