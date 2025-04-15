3 teens charged in connection to shots fired incident in Lexington, police report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that three people were charged in connection to shots fired heard early Tuesday morning near Cambridge Drive.

The department reported that at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, patrol officers heard shots fired. Meanwhile, officers also received an alert regarding a stolen vehicle in the area of Alexandria Driver and Leestown Road, around the same time.

An officer in the area found the reported stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Alexandria Drive, the department detailed.

According to a department release, 19-year-old Antonio Sparks was arrested and charged with the following:



Receiving stolen property ($1,000<$10,000);

Second-degree fleeing or evading police;

Violation of conditions of release; and

An unrelated warrant.

Further, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were charged with the following:

Receiving stolen property ($1,000<$10,000);

Second-degree fleeing or evading police; and

Possession of handgun by minor.

Detectives with the Personal Crime Section continue to investigate the shots fired and asked the public to contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Lexington police at 859-258-3600 if you have any information.