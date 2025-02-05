30-year-old Franklin County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, KSP reports

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a 30-year-old Franklin County man was arrested on Feb. 4 on child sexual exploitation charges.

According to KSP, Gage Perreault was taken into custody as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

During the investigation, KSP says that they discovered Perreault was "sharing images of child sexual exploitation online."

According to KSP, the investigation resulted in a search warrant, and "equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to their forensic laboratory for examination."

Perreault is charged with one count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old.

He is lodged in the Franklin County Detention Center.

KSP says this is an ongoing investigation.