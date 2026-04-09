33-year-old Lexington man faces several child sexual abuse charges, court documents reveal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 33-year-old Lexington man is facing several child sexual abuse charges following a months-long investigation, according to court documents.

Documents reveal that police learned during the investigation that the abuse occurred from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2025.

According to the documents, after several interviews, Edward Puga was arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy of a victim under the age of 12, seven counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12, and distributing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12.

Puga is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.