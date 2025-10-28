34-year-old woman found dead from gunshot wound in Floyd County, KSP investigating

MCDOWELL, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 34-year-old Prestonsburg woman was found dead from a gunshot wound Thursday, Oct. 23 in Floyd County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP reported that a woman, identified as Jill Howell, was found dead at a home on East Back Street in the McDowell community after police received a call regarding an unresponsive woman on Thursday.

KSP troopers and investigators from the Pikeville Post responded to the scene where they found Howell dead from what the initial investigation indicated was a "fatal gunshot wound," KSP reported.

Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, according to KSP.

The investigation remains ongoing.