4 arrested after allegedly leaving 2 children in car seat and swing for several days

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people are facing criminal abuse charges after allegedly leaving a 2-year-old and 7-month-old buckled in a car seat and swing for several days at a Frankfort home, according to four arrest citations.

The citations note that a mother and father, along with two grandparents, were arrested after they "intentionally abused their children/grandchildren by placing them in cruel confinement and subjecting them to cruel punishment."

According to the citations, the children were found "covered in urine and feces that appeared several days old."

In the citations, the mother is identified as 21-year-old Megan Edgin, the father as 23-year-old Christian Dunaway, and the grandparents as Doug and Terrie Dunaway.

All four are charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.