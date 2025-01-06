4 arrested in connection to residential robbery on Sallee Drive on Sunday night in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a residential robbery that took place on Sallee Drive in Lexington on Sunday night, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 2100 block of Sallee Drive at around 9:34 p.m. for a burglary with homeowners inside a residence. When officers arrived, they discovered two victims who said that people had "unlawfully entered" their home and stole items and then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Four people fled before officers arrived but were later arrested and charged. Their names and charges are as follows:

Jose Amaya-Hernandez, 39



One count of Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree One count of Burglary 1 st Degree

Degree Two counts of Kidnapping (Adult)

Two counts of Kidnapping (Minor)

One count of Engaging in Organized Crime



Joshua Craddock, 45



One count of Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree One count of Burglary 1 st Degree

Degree Two counts of Kidnapping (Adult)

Two counts of Kidnapping (Minor)

One count of Engaging in Organized Crime

One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree – 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Cesar Escalante, 35



One count of Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree One count of Burglary 1 st Degree

Degree Two counts of Kidnapping (Adult)

Two counts of Kidnapping (Minor)

One count of Engaging in Organized Crime

One count of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Lauren Elizabeth Miller, 39



One count of Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree One count of Burglary 1 st Degree

Degree Two counts of Kidnapping (Adult)

Two counts of Kidnapping (Minor)

One count of Engaging in Organized Crime

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Tips can be anonymously submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-202, online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tipps App.