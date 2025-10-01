4 people arrested after string of robberies in Lexington, Franklin County

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people are in police custody after a string of robberies in two counties led to their arrest in Shelbyville.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, authorities were notified of an armed robbery involving six individuals in Frankfort. The vehicle connected to the robbery was spotted using FLOCK cameras on Boone Station Road in Shelbyville, and was later located in the parking lot of the Governors' Square Shopping Center.

Officers responded and after a positive identification, arrested four people.

An investigation revealed that these individuals had used a stolen credit card from a victim to purchase $513 in gift cards, and were also involved in three other robberies in Lexington and Franklin County.

"This only highlights the need to be aware of your surroundings no matter what time of day," the department said on social media. "Public safety is always our priority, but we need everyone to become more aware of their surroundings and physical security."