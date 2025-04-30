44-year-old Pulaski Co. man arrested following child sexual abuse investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 44-year-old Pulaski County man has been arrested as a result of a child sexual abuse investigation by Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP, Ricky Bumgardner was taken into custody after an interview with KSP Electronic Crime Branch in which he was reportedly uploading sexually explicit images of juveniles to one of his social media accounts.

KSP reports that the investigation resulted in a search warrant of Bumgardner's residence in Science Hill on April 29.

During the search, KSP says that "equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

He is charged with three counts of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Bumgardner is lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center and the investigation is ongoing.