47-year-old Magoffin County man facing rape charges

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Magoffin County Schools and Kentucky Department of Corrections employee is facing rape charges.

Court documents say 47-year-old Anthony Taulbee was arrested on July 19.

He is being held in the Big Sandy Detention Center, facing rape in the third-degree when being a person in a position of authority or position of special trust to a person under the age 18.

According to WSAZ, Magoffin County Schools confirmed Taulbee was hired on February 19, 2018.

School administration says that he has been suspended without pay.

They report the Kentucky Department of Corrections claims the incident did not take place at a DOC facility.