5/3rd Bank robbery suspect arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has arrested Adrun Bennett, a suspect in a bank robbery that happened in August of this year.

On Monday, August 9 around 4:16 p.m., officers responded to the 5/3rd Bank on Walden Drive for a robbery. Once there, officers were told the suspect handed an employee a note threatening he was armed with a gun and demanded money. The employee did what the note said and the suspect fled the scene.

On Tuesday, October 5 around 9:06 a.m., officers observed Bennett driving in the Trent Boulevard area. Officers attempted to stop him and he fled. There was a brief pursuit of Bennett in the area of Wilson Downing and Allante Brooke Court, but it was soon terminated.

Wednesday, October 6 around 11:30 a.m., officers located Bennett in an apartment at 3300 Spangler Drive. After barricading himself for approximately three hours Bennett was arrested without incident.

Bennett is now charged with fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle), improper Registration Plate, operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License, and robbery 1st Degree.

This investigation is still ongoing.

