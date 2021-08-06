$50,000 reward offered to find the person responsible in death of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI and ATF are offering a $50,000 reward leading the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of an off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy.

Police say 26-year-old Brandon Shirley died while working as security at a Shively car lot early Thursday morning. Officers say someone walked up and shot at him.

"We can say, with a feeling of confidence, that he was targeted... and that he was ambushed," said Louisville Metro Police Department chief Erika Shields. "We will make an arrest."

Shirley had to be rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Deputy Shirley's murder should immediately call the FBI at (502) 263-6000, ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS, or the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or atftips@atf.gov.

Visitation services for Shirley will be held at Owen Funeral Home, located at 5317 Dixie Highway, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Funeral arrangements will take place at Southeast Christian Church, located at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, at noon on Aug. 11.

Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in March 2019. He worked in the court security division.

No arrests have been made, but investigators say there may be possible suspects.

If you'd like to help the family with burial expenses and other unexpected costs, click here.