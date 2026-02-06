57-year-old Versailles man charged with rape, child exploitation

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 57-year-old Versailles man faces multiple felony charges including incest, rape and possession of sexual performance material involving minors after an investigation revealed alleged sexual abuse.

Marco Munoz was arrested Monday on charges stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred between December 2024

and October 2025, according to court documents filed in Woodford County District Court.

Police executed a search warrant at Munoz's home on Dec. 5, 2025, and seized his cell phone. A forensic analysis of the device revealed multiple videos showing sexual activity with a minor victim, according to court records.

In a separate but related case, Munoz faces an additional charge of possession of sexual performance material involving another minor who had been in his care.

Munoz is being held at the Woodford County Detention Center on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on February 9th.