Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

62-year-old man's body found in Laurel County, murder investigation underway

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 5:17 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 17:17:18-04

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A murder investigation is underway after a man's body was found inside his home.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the body was found shortly before 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

A deputy was dispatched to 62-year-old Bryan McCarty's house for a welfare check after a business associate noted he missed a business meeting earlier. When the deputy got to the home and made his way inside, McCarty's body was found. Authorities say an autopsy conducted determined that the victim had been shot multiple times.

An investigation is currently underway by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and multiple leads are being followed up on.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps