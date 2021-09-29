62-year-old man's body found in Laurel County, murder investigation underway

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A murder investigation is underway after a man's body was found inside his home.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the body was found shortly before 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

A deputy was dispatched to 62-year-old Bryan McCarty's house for a welfare check after a business associate noted he missed a business meeting earlier. When the deputy got to the home and made his way inside, McCarty's body was found. Authorities say an autopsy conducted determined that the victim had been shot multiple times.

An investigation is currently underway by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and multiple leads are being followed up on.