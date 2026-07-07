65-year-old man charged with assault after Letcher Co. shooting, KSP investigating

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in Letcher County Monday afternoon.

Troopers from KSP Post 13 in Hazard responded shortly after 4 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting on Sheas Fork in the McRoberts community after receiving a 911 call.

At the scene, troopers reportedly located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene before he was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to KSP.

The preliminary investigation identified 65-year-old Hibert Tackett as the suspect. Tackett fled the scene before law enforcement arrived but was later located and taken into custody without incident, KSP detailed.

Tackett was charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Letcher County Jail.

KSP continues to investigate the shooting.