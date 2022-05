CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clay County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 68-year-old man and charged him with the murder of a woman.

Officers say deputies responded to a home off of Arnetts Fork Road to complaints of a fight between Elzie Wagers and a woman. Wagers was later arrested by deputies and charged him with murder.

The woman's name was not released. Her name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.