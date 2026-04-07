71-year-old man charged with first-degree sexual abuse after incident at Bowling Green grocery store

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 71-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse after police say he kissed a teenage girl on the neck at a grocery store on Louisville Road Monday.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to the incident on Monday. A caller reported her daughter was inside the store when an older man approached her, made inappropriate comments, and asked for a hug before allegedly kissing her on the neck.

Investigators identified the suspect after reviewing video surveillance. With assistance from the Kentucky State Police, officers located Raymond Harp at his home in Rocky Hill and brought him in for an interview.

During the interview, Harp reportedly admitted to speaking with the girl and kissing her on the neck.

Harp was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse. The investigation remains active, officials noted.