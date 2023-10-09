96-year-old Berea man charged with attempted murder of wife

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Berea man was arrested Saturday and charged with the attempted murder of his wife.

On Friday, October 7, police responded to Diana Drive in Berea for reports of a domestic violence situation.

When officers arrived, they were met with the daughter of 96-year-old Seymour Taffler, who said her father had just "snapped" on her mother.

The daughter said she found her father standing over her mother in an apparent attempt to smother her. Witnesses also said they saw Taffler trying to smother his wife for 15-20 minutes.

Upon arrival, police say the victim had blood all over her nose and mouth and there was a pillow nearby with blood on it.

Police say Taffler confessed to trying to kill his wife, saying she had dementia and had told him she was ready to die.

The victim was transported to the hospital but no word on her condition.

Taffler is being held at the Madison County Detention Center.