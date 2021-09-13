'A juvenile prank': Two 'being arrested' after hand grenade threat at Kentucky elementary school

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two juveniles are being arrested after officials say a threat alleged "SpongeBob was going to throw a bag of hand grenades" at Wallins Elementary School on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Harlan County Public Schools says one of the juveniles was identified immediately off the new caller identification system recently implemented in Harlan County Public Schools.

School employees worked with law enforcement to quickly arrest the suspects involved. There was no danger to students or staff at the school.

One of the juveniles was arrested at home and appeared before a Court Designated Worker. Due to the young age, the juvenile was released to the custody of parents/guardians after being charged.

Law enforcement is working to arrest the second juvenile. The two do not attend Wallins Elementary School.

Harlan County Safe Schools Director Jim T. Whitaker said there was no credible threat and called it a "juvenile prank."

"However, as we cover in letters to parents and guardians each year and the student code of conduct, threats of violence will not be tolerated in Harlan County School," said Whitaker.

The Harlan County Sheriff's Department is continuing the investigation.