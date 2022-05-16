Officer, suspect shot at Marshall County Sheriff's Office

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WPSD) — According to WPSD, law enforcement responded to a shooting incident at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon. The office confirms that one law enforcement officer and a suspect has been shot.

WPSD says Marshall County Medical Response team, Murray-Calloway County Medical Services, Kentucky State Police, and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies have all responded to the scene.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.