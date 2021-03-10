Menu

'A total loss': Arson suspected in Mt. Zion covered bridge fire

A fire that destroyed the historic Mt. Zion covered bridge in Washington County Tuesday night is being investigated as arson, police said.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 09:28:25-05

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fire that destroyed the historic Mt. Zion covered bridge in Washington County Tuesday night is being investigated as arson, police said.

Washington County Judge Timothy Graves said the fire was initially reported by a neighbor who saw the flames shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. The bridge was completely on the ground by 11:30 p.m.

The bridge is considered a "total loss."

Graves said the fire appears to have started from inside the bridge. He added that the walls of the bridge were fire retardant but the flooring was not.

Here's what the bridge looked like prior to the fire:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating, but the case is expected to be turned over to the state fire marshal.

