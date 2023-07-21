Watch Now
Adair County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 08:37:07-04

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a man on charges related to a child sexual abuse investigation.

The Internet Crimes Against Children interviewed and arrested 42-year-old Bruce Allen Spoon through an undercover investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch started the investigation after discovering he was uploading sexually explicit images.

Spoon is charged with 10 counts of a class-c felony for possessing material portraying minors in sexual performance.

He could face up to five to ten years in prison.

Spoon is held in Adair County Jail.

The ICAC Task Force assists state and local law enforcement agencies in developing responses to child sexual abuse material investigations and cyber enticement. The program was created in response to an increase of child sexual abuse material and online activity of predators.

Through investigation, a search warrant was issued at a Columbia residence, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

This is an ongoing investigation.

