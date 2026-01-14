Adair County man charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing son

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Adair County man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his son during an altercation, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that on Tuesday, around 3 p.m., troopers responded with the Adair County Sheriff's Office for a report of a shooting incident at a home on KY 55 South.

According to KSP, when arriving on the scene, officers found 33-year-old Jordan Hadley seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound.

As a result, KSP says that Jordan was taken to the TJ Sampson Hospital, where he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Adair County coroner.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that Jordan and his father, 56-year-old Phillip Hadley, were involved in a "heated altercation" and during so, Phillip reportedly "drew a handgun from his waist and discharged it, striking Jordan and causing fatal injuries."

KSP says that Phillip was arrested and charged with murder and booked in the Adair County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP.