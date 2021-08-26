Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

AG Cameron announces indictment of Fayette County man accused of infant's murder

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Fayette County Police Department
brentkelty.bmp
Posted at 5:04 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 18:10:21-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday that a grand jury presentation by the Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution led to the indictment of a Fayette County man for the murder of a four-month-old infant.

August 24, the Fayette County Grand Jury indicted Brent Dyer Kelty of Lexington for one count of murder (capital offense) and one count of persistent felony offender, first degree (Class A felony).

According to the indictment, Kelty committed the offense of Murder when he inflicted abusive head trauma on the infant, which caused the infant’s death.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight