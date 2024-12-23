AG Coleman announces Ky. Supreme Court to uphold sentence of man convicted of killing 4 people

(LEX 18) — Attorney General Russell Coleman announced that the Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld the sentence of an eastern Kentucky man convicted of killing four people in 2018.

According to officials, 44-year-old Paul Brock was arrested in 2018 for the shooting deaths of 74-year-old Mary Jackson, 45-year-old Aaron Byers, and 33-year-old Tiffany Jackson, who was pregnant.

Officials say that another family member escaped the home and was able to call police.

In 2022, Brock was convicted by a jury but then agreed to a sentence of life without the possibility of parole to avoid the death penalty, according to officials. Further, Brock appealed his conviction the same year, arguing several errors from the trial court.

Officials report that the justices of the Kentucky Supreme Court agreed that Brock should remain behind bars and serve out his sentence.