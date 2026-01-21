AG Coleman: Pike County man indicted on attempted murder charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Russell Coleman announced on Wednesday that action by the AG's Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of a Pike County man facing several charges, including attempted murder.

According to AG Coleman, 50-year-old Marty Hurley was indicted by a grand jury for one count of arson, three counts of attempted murder, and three counts of kidnapping an adult.

AG Coleman says that the indictment details that on May 30, 2025, Hurley "forced two women and a man into a Pike County trailer at gunpoint" then set the trailer on fire with the three people inside.

According to AG Coleman, one of the victims suffered injuries, including severe smoke inhalation.

Kentucky State Police investigated the case, and Assistant Attorney General Tony Skeans will prosecute the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, according to AG Coleman.