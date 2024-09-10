1 arrested after fatal shooting in Wayne County: officials report

UPDATE: Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 1:40 p.m.

Following the fatal shooting that left one person dead in Wayne County on Tuesday afternoon, officials reported that the suspect has been arrested.

Officials added that Kentucky State Police received a call at 11:30 a.m. regarding a shooting on R. Barnett Road in Wayne County. One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting while one person has been confirmed dead.

This is an ongoing investigation and officials noted that this shooting is not connected to the Laurel County shooting.

Original Story:

Several agencies are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Wayne County, as officials confirmed that one person is dead while police are reportedly looking for a suspect in the area of Highway 776.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.