Albany man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in the hand, sheriff says

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that an Albany man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman on Wednesday night at a home off East Kentucky Highway 92 in the Oil Valley Trailer Park.

According to officials, when arriving on the scene, they located a woman at a neighbor's home who was "covered in blood."

Officials say the woman told officers that the man was "intoxicated and started being aggressive towards her while breaking items."

The woman, according to officials, said that the man got a knife and, as a result, stabbed her in the hand.

According to officials, they found the knife, as well as a "large amount of blood in a bedroom."

Officials say that the woman was treated at the scene and then transported to Wayne County Hospital.

According to officials, Jeremy Kempton was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence. He is booked in the Wayne County Detention Center.