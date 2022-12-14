Watch Now
AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old West Virginia girl, may be in Kentucky

Posted at 11:37 AM, Dec 14, 2022
(LEX 18) — An AMBER alert has been issued for missing 6-year-old Mila Carf, of Ona, West Virginia.

The alert says that Carf was allegedly abducted by her non-custodial mother, Shana Carf, on December 13, 2022.

Mila was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and athletic shoes. The child is believed to be in grave danger.

Troopers tell WSAZ they believe it’s possible the child is out of state, potentially in Indiana or Kentucky. They may be traveling in a white 2014 4-door Toyota Corolla with the West Virginia license plate: 33G810.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mila Carf, please contact West Virginia State Police at (304) 558-7778, your local 911, or *SP on your cellphone.

